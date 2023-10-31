The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Southern makes up 3.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $28,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. 799,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,647. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

