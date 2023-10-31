The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives $108.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE:TTC opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.77. Toro has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,180,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Free Report

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

