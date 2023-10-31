The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Raised by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $775,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.22. 336,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

