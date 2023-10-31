Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Raymond James

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $208.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

