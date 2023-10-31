Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Raymond James

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TCBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBX
Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Third Coast Bancshares
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.