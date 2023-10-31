Thoughtworks (TWKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.92 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, analysts expect Thoughtworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Thoughtworks Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.92. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.
TWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
