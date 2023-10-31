TimkenSteel (TMST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of TMST opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. State Street Corp increased its position in TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 755,214 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth about $5,683,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 612.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 330,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 283,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

