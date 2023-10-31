TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Up to $219.39

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.39, but opened at $236.21. TopBuild shares last traded at $228.21, with a volume of 34,704 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.56.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in TopBuild by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 3.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.