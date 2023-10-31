TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Boosted by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 489,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,218. The firm has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.