Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 236.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ TRML opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.17. Tourmaline Bio has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $88,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 725,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,890,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,337.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 32,950 shares of company stock valued at $429,752. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

talaris therapeutics is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company based in boston, ma and louisville, ky. talaris is developing transformative cell therapies with the potential to eliminate the burden of chronic immunosuppression for organ transplant recipients as well as induce durable remissions in patients with severe auto-immune and immune-mediated disorders.

