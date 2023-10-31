Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $22,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $188.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $211.71.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

