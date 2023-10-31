TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,276 shares of company stock worth $44,165,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $947.71.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $819.67 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $545.29 and a 1 year high of $940.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $857.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $841.13.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

