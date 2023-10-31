Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 32.9% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Trimble by 55.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 113,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 16.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.