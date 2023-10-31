Trimble (TRMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Trimble to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Up 0.6 %

TRMB opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $529,057,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trimble by 131.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.