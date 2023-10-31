Triumph Capital Management Acquires Shares of 37,501 BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 121.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $235.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.35.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. Analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

