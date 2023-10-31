Triumph Capital Management Invests $162,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.6 %

KEY stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp



KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

