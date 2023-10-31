Triumph Capital Management Makes New $215,000 Investment in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.0% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 66,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 18.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,453,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 94,298 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Barings BDC by 16.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 163,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Barings BDC stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $935.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

