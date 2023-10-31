Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 7,587 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,587 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.