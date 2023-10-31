Triumph Capital Management Takes $228,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 14,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.7% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 55.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,996,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and sold 39,842 shares worth $1,584,149. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

