Trupanion (TRUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trupanion Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $69.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trupanion

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $260,553.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,921.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Trupanion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Trupanion by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Trupanion by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

