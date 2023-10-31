TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 537,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $127,652,000 after purchasing an additional 149,273 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of V opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $433.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.01.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

