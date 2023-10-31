Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 625,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,106,922 shares.The stock last traded at $11.53 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.94%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

