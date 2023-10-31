U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 702 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.3% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.