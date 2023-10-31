U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after buying an additional 2,035,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,639,000 after acquiring an additional 202,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

