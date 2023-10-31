U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,204 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $9,080,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $197.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.92. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

