U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

