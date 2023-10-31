U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,386,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.