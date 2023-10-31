U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 481,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 11.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 126,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

