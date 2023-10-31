U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in KLA by 19.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 371.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $459.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $307.30 and a 1-year high of $520.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.66.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.83.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

