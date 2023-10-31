UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,710 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $36,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in UBS Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.5 %

UBS traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. 492,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,600. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.