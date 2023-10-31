UBS Group Increases Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $19.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.45.

Coursera Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,741,778 shares in the company, valued at $43,676,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $50,796.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,741,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,676,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 673,636 shares of company stock worth $11,477,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 277.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 108.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

