Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDMY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Udemy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Udemy

Udemy Stock Performance

Udemy stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.96 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,502 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $34,844.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,101,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,956,790.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,502 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $34,844.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,101,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,956,790.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 34,889 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $362,496.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,707.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,705. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Udemy by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Udemy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.