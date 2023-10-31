UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised shares of UMB Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UMB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

UMBF opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 600 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $38,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,004,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,018 shares of company stock worth $575,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in UMB Financial by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

