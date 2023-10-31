United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $233.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $434.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
