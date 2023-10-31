United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after acquiring an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.68. The company had a trading volume of 160,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,153. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.65. The firm has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

