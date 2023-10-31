United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $6.95

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.26. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 3,893,683 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 30.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 40.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

