Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Trading 4.5% Higher

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 181,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,787,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

