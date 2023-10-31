Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 203,279 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.76. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

