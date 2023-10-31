Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $21.18

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $22.20. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 435 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULH shares. StockNews.com cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $583.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,719,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

