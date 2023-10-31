V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

V.F. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. V.F. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

