Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Decreased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,755. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $303.58 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.22 and its 200 day moving average is $420.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

