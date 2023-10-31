Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $223.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.13 and a 1-year high of $245.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.65 and a 200-day moving average of $227.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

