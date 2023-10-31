Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

