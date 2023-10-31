Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Boosted by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.90. 121,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,461. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

