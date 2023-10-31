Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $77.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.