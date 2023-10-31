Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $381.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $305.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.