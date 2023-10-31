Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Raised by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $49.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

