Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.74.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $34.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Varonis Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 15,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 783,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 969,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after buying an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

