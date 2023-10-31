Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $365.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

In other news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 450,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,429.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Vector Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vector Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vector Group by 187.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 52.8% during the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

