Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $9.41

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $9.91. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 365,802 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $762.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 3,534.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.