Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 209 Average PT from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.54).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMUK shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

LON VMUK opened at GBX 150.40 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.29, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.95. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 133.40 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.43).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

